Protesters vow to fight on as Atlanta Public Safety Training Center opens

The Brief The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has officially opened, despite ongoing protests and controversy. Activists who oppose the facility call it "Cop City," and have launched a petition for a referendum, which is currently tied up in federal court. Supporters argue the center is essential for modernizing training for law enforcement and firefighters in Atlanta.



The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center officially opened Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in a contentious debate that has rocked the city for years.

RELATED: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

What we know:

City and state officials, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility.

They say the purpose of the center is to provide state-of-the-art training for law enforcement and firefighters.

The new 85-acre complex, located in DeKalb County's South River Forest, has been a focal point of opposition from activists who have dubbed it "Cop City."

"Stop Cop City" protest after grand opening

What they're saying:

Demonstrators gathered at the Jackson Street Bridge early Tuesday evening, chanting and carrying signs to protest the center's opening.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Aerials over the Jackson Street Bridge of a protest against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on April 29, 2025.

"We launched a global movement around these cop cities," said Tim Franzen of the People's Campaign to Stop Cop City. "Here in Atlanta, we’ve made the rest of the country aware of this move toward militarization."

The other side:

Despite the protests, supporters argue that the facility is essential for replacing outdated training sites and ensuring the safety of Atlanta's residents.

"It is the Atlanta public training center that will ensure that we recruit, equip, and train the officers and firefighters necessary to keep the city safe," said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

The backstory:

The project has been marred by clashes between activists and police, some of which have turned violent. In January 2023, a confrontation resulted in the death of Manuel Teran, who was shot by officers. Investigators claim a state trooper fired in self-defense.

Opponents of the training center have launched a petition to force a referendum, allowing voters to decide the facility's future. However, the legal battle over the referendum remains tied up in federal court, with the city arguing that it is now irrelevant since the center is already built.

Mayor Dickens acknowledged the right to protest, stating, "I support anybody’s right to oppose any platform that I stand on, but there are rules to this."

Activists, however, say they're not going anywhere.

"This fight is not over," Franzen declared. "They may have won this battle, but the war continues."