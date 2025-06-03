Atlanta Police Foundation ordered to release records on training center

The Brief A Fulton County Superior Court judge has ordered the Atlanta Police Foundation to release records related to the new public safety training center within 30 days. The Atlanta Community Press Collective and Lucy Parsons Labs requested emails, agendas, and meeting minutes, leading to the court challenge. The foundation’s argument citing safety concerns was rejected, with the judge ruling it has a duty to disclose the documents.



The Atlanta Police Foundation has 30 days to release records related to the controversial new public safety training center, following a ruling issued Friday by a Fulton County Superior Court judge, according to Atlanta Civic Circle.

What we know:

The Atlanta Community Press Collective and Lucy Parsons Labs had requested access to emails, meeting agendas, and minutes concerning the project. The groups filed a legal challenge after the records were not provided.

During the proceedings, the foundation’s attorney argued that releasing the documents could endanger individuals involved, citing escalating violence aimed at stopping construction of the facility.

However, the judge rejected that argument, ruling that the Atlanta Police Foundation has a legal obligation to disclose the requested materials.

The decision marks a significant development in the ongoing debate over the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has drawn national scrutiny and spurred months of protests.

