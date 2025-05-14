First Mental Health Wellness Fair at Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Atlanta’s Public Safety Behavioral Health Unit held its inaugural Mental Health Wellness Fair on Wednesday.

What we know:

The event took place at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center and aimed to promote mental well-being and provide resources to the community. Attendees had access to information on in-home addiction treatment and recovery options.

The wellness fair also offered several hands-on therapeutic activities, including yoga classes, meditation using a sound bowl, and therapeutic chair massages. One of the event’s highlights was a therapeutic petting zoo, designed to help reduce stress and promote emotional healing.

What they're saying:

Organizers say they hope to make the fair an annual event to further support mental health awareness and encourage open conversations around behavioral health care in Atlanta.