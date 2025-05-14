WATCH | Indicted 'Cop City' activists in court for status hearing

The Brief The 61 people charged in an indictment related to the protests against Atlanta's Public Safety Training Center will be back in court on Wednesday for a status hearing. The group was indicted by the state attorney general in 2023 on allegations that they participated in a racketeering conspiracy to stop the project, which was given the nickname "Cop City." More than a year after the indictment, none of the defendants have gone to trial.



Dozens of people charged in a sweeping indictment related to protests against Atlanta's new police and firefighter training facility are set to appear in court on Wednesday.

It's been more than a year since the 61 defendants were indicted, accused by Republican Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr of participating in a yearslong racketeering conspiracy to stop the construction of what critics have nicknamed "Cop City."

All 61 defendants are facing RICO charges.

The backstory:

Approved by the Atlanta City Council in September 2021, the center has been a source of controversy and debate since its inception.

City officials have emphasized the need for the 85-acre campus in DeKalb County, which they say replaces outdated facilities and will bolster efforts in recruiting and retaining public safety personnel. They have highlighted plans to incorporate progressive training methodologies and maintain surrounding green spaces.

The project has faced persistent opposition from critics over environmental concerns due to the site's location within a forested area in southeast Atlanta. Activists argue that the development could lead to significant ecological damage and adversely affect local communities.

The situation escalated in January 2023, when a confrontation between law enforcement and activists resulted in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old protester Manuel Esteban Paez Terán. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that Terán fired upon officers first, a claim contested by fellow activists and Terán's family.

The protests over the project has sometimes turned violent. In March 2023, a group of masked individuals allegedly attacked the construction site, setting equipment ablaze and confronting police officers. Authortiies arrested 23 people and charged them with domestic terrorism.

As a result of actions by protesters and activists the city claims the cost of the training center's construction increased by about $20 million.

Dig deeper:

In September 2023, Carr filed a 109-page indictment accusing 61 members of Defend the Atlanta Forest of multiple violent acts from 2020 to earlier in the year.

The indictment alleges several of the defendants took part in January's "Night of Rage" which left multiple downtown Atlanta buildings damaged and a police car on fire. Some of the defendants are facing charges of domestic terrorism and attempted arson.

"The 61 defendants together have conspired to prevent the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center by conducting, coordinating and organizing acts of violence, intimidation and property destruction," Carr said during a news conference after the indictment was released.

Most of those indicted have already been charged over their alleged involvement in the movement. RICO charges carry a heavy potential sentence that can be added on top of the penalty for the underlying acts.

Activists have argued that the charges are baseless and done in an effort to attack the people's right to protest.

The trial for five of the defendants was supposed to start last year, but was delayed.

What's next:

The case was initially assigned to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, the judge overseeing the racketeering case against Trump and 18 others. But McAfee recused himself, saying he’d worked with prosecutors on the case prior to his judicial appointment. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams now oversees the case.

A status hearing for the defendants will take place at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday morning.

Following the hearing, a group connected with the Stop Cop City movement will hold a press conference demanding that all charges filed against the 61 indicted activists be dropped immediately.