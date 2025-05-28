Atlanta's 'Magnet Man' has new bike thanks to the community

article

The Brief Atlanta's "Magnet Man," Alex Benigno, has replaced his stolen custom bike thanks to community donations. Benigno showcased the new, magnet-equipped bike at the Atlanta Cycling Festival Fashion Show at Underground Atlanta. Despite the recovery effort, the original bike has not been found and the thief remains unidentified.



Atlanta’s beloved "Magnet Man" is back in action thanks to an outpouring of support from the community.

What we know:

Alex Benigno, known for his unique volunteer work removing hazardous metal debris from local roadways using a custom-built bike, had his specially outfitted bicycle stolen earlier this month. The theft was a major setback for Benigno, whose magnetic bike played a vital role in keeping streets safer for drivers and cyclists alike.

What they're saying:

But in a recent Instagram post, Benigno shared some good news: community donations poured in quickly, allowing him to purchase and modify a new bike just like the original.

He debuted the new ride over the weekend during the Atlanta Cycling Festival Fashion Show at Underground Atlanta, signaling his return to his one-of-a-kind street-cleaning mission.

What we don't know:

As of now, there’s still no update on the whereabouts of the stolen bike or the person responsible for taking it.