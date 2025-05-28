Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta's 'Magnet Man' has new bike thanks to the community

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 28, 2025 11:45am EDT
The Brief

    • Atlanta's "Magnet Man," Alex Benigno, has replaced his stolen custom bike thanks to community donations.
    • Benigno showcased the new, magnet-equipped bike at the Atlanta Cycling Festival Fashion Show at Underground Atlanta.
    • Despite the recovery effort, the original bike has not been found and the thief remains unidentified.

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s beloved "Magnet Man" is back in action thanks to an outpouring of support from the community.

What we know:

Alex Benigno, known for his unique volunteer work removing hazardous metal debris from local roadways using a custom-built bike, had his specially outfitted bicycle stolen earlier this month. The theft was a major setback for Benigno, whose magnetic bike played a vital role in keeping streets safer for drivers and cyclists alike.

What they're saying:

But in a recent Instagram post, Benigno shared some good news: community donations poured in quickly, allowing him to purchase and modify a new bike just like the original.

He debuted the new ride over the weekend during the Atlanta Cycling Festival Fashion Show at Underground Atlanta, signaling his return to his one-of-a-kind street-cleaning mission.

What we don't know:

As of now, there’s still no update on the whereabouts of the stolen bike or the person responsible for taking it.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from posts on Instagram. 

