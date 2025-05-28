Atlanta's 'Magnet Man' has new bike thanks to the community
ATLANTA - Atlanta’s beloved "Magnet Man" is back in action thanks to an outpouring of support from the community.
What we know:
Alex Benigno, known for his unique volunteer work removing hazardous metal debris from local roadways using a custom-built bike, had his specially outfitted bicycle stolen earlier this month. The theft was a major setback for Benigno, whose magnetic bike played a vital role in keeping streets safer for drivers and cyclists alike.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- Atlanta's Magnet Man asks for help finding unique stolen bike
- Atlanta's 'Magnet Man' releases video of theft of unique bike
What they're saying:
But in a recent Instagram post, Benigno shared some good news: community donations poured in quickly, allowing him to purchase and modify a new bike just like the original.
He debuted the new ride over the weekend during the Atlanta Cycling Festival Fashion Show at Underground Atlanta, signaling his return to his one-of-a-kind street-cleaning mission.
What we don't know:
As of now, there’s still no update on the whereabouts of the stolen bike or the person responsible for taking it.