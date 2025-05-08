Atlanta Magnet Man asks for help finding unique stolen bike

article

An Atlanta man who has used his exercise routine to make things safer for local motorists is asking the public for help finding his stolen bicycle.

Alex Benigno is known as the Atlanta Magnet Man, and his bike has some unique features.

Using his tricked-out bicycle trailer equipped with magnets, Benigno picks up the nails and screws left on the street that could mean serious damage to car tires.

This project started after he saw a giant bag of screws spilled in a parking lot one day. He says he waited hours for it to be cleaned up, but nobody ever came. So he got work, but thought there had to be a better way.

"It's nobody's job to take care of this. It's just, it's the job of our tires to pick it all up," Benigno told FOX 5's Tyler Fingert last year. "That doesn't square well with me."

He estimates that he collected more than 400 pounds of metal by biking around the metro Atlanta area for eight weeks.

"It's extremely satisfying to know that none of these nails and screws are going to be hurting anyone's tires, and not going to be ruining anybody's day," Benigno said.

His efforts have gained him a following on social media, with many people following what he picks up on his Instagram.

It was on his social media that Benigno shared news about the theft, saying that his bike had been stolen on Tuesday night.

He described the bike as an orange Elliptigo without a seat. The bike also has a trailer connected to the back wheel.

"This bicycle is very difficult to ride and is a real workout so hopefully he didn’t get very far," Benigno wrote.

He did not say where the bike was stolen, but asked people to keep an eye out for it.

If you have any information that could help with the search, you can message Benigno on his Instagram.