Atlanta's 'Magnet Man' releases video of theft of unique bike
ATLANTA - Atlanta’s unofficial tire-saving superhero is asking for help after his one-of-a-kind bicycle was stolen last week in the Old Fourth Ward.
What we know:
Alex Benigno, known for riding around with a magnetic trailer that picks up stray metal objects from the road, said the theft happened Tuesday night near Ralph McGill Boulevard and Freedom Parkway. The specially outfitted bike—equipped with a motor and magnets to collect nails and screws that can puncture car tires—is valued at around $3,000.
ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta's Magnet Man asks for help finding unique stolen bike
Benigno shared a 40-second surveillance clip of the crime on Instagram, which shows a suspect yanking the bike off its mount before taking off.
The bike is essential to Benigno’s mission of keeping Atlanta’s streets cleaner and safer for drivers.
What we don't know:
As of Monday morning, there was no update on the suspect or the bike’s whereabouts.