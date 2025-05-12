Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta's 'Magnet Man' releases video of theft of unique bike

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 12, 2025 10:44am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Courtesy of Atlanta Magnet Man Alex Benigno

The Brief

    • Alex Benigno, known as Atlanta’s "Magnet Man," had his custom $3,000 bike stolen Tuesday night near Ralph McGill Boulevard and Freedom Parkway.
    • The bike, equipped with a motor and magnets, was used to clear streets of stray nails and screws that could damage car tires.
    • Surveillance video shows a suspect pulling the bike off its mount, and Benigno is asking the public for help locating it.

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s unofficial tire-saving superhero is asking for help after his one-of-a-kind bicycle was stolen last week in the Old Fourth Ward.

What we know:

Alex Benigno, known for riding around with a magnetic trailer that picks up stray metal objects from the road, said the theft happened Tuesday night near Ralph McGill Boulevard and Freedom Parkway. The specially outfitted bike—equipped with a motor and magnets to collect nails and screws that can puncture car tires—is valued at around $3,000.

ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta's Magnet Man asks for help finding unique stolen bike

Benigno shared a 40-second surveillance clip of the crime on Instagram, which shows a suspect yanking the bike off its mount before taking off.

The bike is essential to Benigno’s mission of keeping Atlanta’s streets cleaner and safer for drivers. 

What we don't know:

As of Monday morning, there was no update on the suspect or the bike’s whereabouts.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from Alex Binigno's Instagram account and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting (links above). 

