Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci announces homecoming concert at State Farm Arena

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is set to return to the stage for the first time since his release from prison earlier this year.

Pre-sale tickets for his homecoming concert at State Farm Arena go live on Thursday, with general ticket sales opening to the public on Friday. The show is scheduled for August 23.

Fans can sign up for the artist resale with the code ATLANTA.

Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, pleaded guilty last year to one count of violating Georgia’s Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act. He was released from prison in January and will remain on parole through January 2031.

The rapper will reportedly drop the official music video for "Jan. 31st (my truth)" during the Atlanta concert.

The backstory:

YFN Lucci, the Atlanta rapper known for his introspective lyrics and chart-topping hits like "Key to the Streets" and "Everyday We Lit," rose to prominence with his Wish Me Well mixtape series and collaborations with major artists. After pleading guilty to a gang-related charge and serving time in prison, Lucci was released on parole in January 2025. Now, with a renewed sense of purpose inspired by his role as a father and his community work, he’s preparing to relaunch his music career with a new single, "Jan. 31st (My Truth)," marking the start of a new chapter.

The upcoming performance marks a significant moment in Lucci’s return to the spotlight, as he reconnects with fans in his hometown of Atlanta.