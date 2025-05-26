Some Buckhead residents without water this Memorial Day | What we know

Crews are working to find the cause of a water outage in a section of Buckhead which started on Memorial Day.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, field teams are onsite inspecting valves but have not yet found any water main breaks.

It is impacted in the area around Nancy Creek Road and Northside Parkway area in northwest Atlanta.

To assist affected residents, bottled water is being distributed at Westminster School, located at 1424 West Paces Ferry Road. The distribution site is set up in the tennis court area and will remain open until 10 p.m.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the water service will be restored.