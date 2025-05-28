WATCH LIVE | Another YSL defendant expected to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon

The Brief Damekion Garlington entered a nonnegotiated Alford plea to five charges in the YSL gang case, avoiding trial but leaving sentencing up to the judge. Prosecutors dropped murder and attempted murder charges against Garlington, who was accused of plotting a jailhouse attack on rapper YFN Lucci. Only two defendants—Christian Eppinger and Demise McMullen—remain in the massive YSL RICO case, with jury selection set for June 9.



Another defendant in the sweeping YSL gang indictment is expected to appear in a Fulton County courtroom Wednesday afternoon as the high-profile case nears its conclusion.

Damekion Garlington, 29, has reportedly entered a nonnegotiated Alford plea to five charges in the ongoing case, which accuses members of the Young Slime Life organization of operating as a violent street gang under the guise of a music label, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

What we know:

Garlington had initially faced a number of serious allegations, including the murder of rival gang member Shymel Drinks and orchestrating a jailhouse stabbing that injured rapper Rashawn "YFN Lucci" Bennett. He was also charged with possessing a firearm during a felony and conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Garlington’s plea reportedly includes the RICO charge, two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of possessing a firearm during a felony. Prosecutors have dropped the murder and attempted murder charges as part of the plea arrangement, according to the newspaper.

What Is an Alford Plea?

What we know:

An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors likely have enough evidence to secure a conviction. In this case, Garlington has chosen to forego trial, leaving sentencing entirely in the hands of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker — the same judge who has been presiding over the broader YSL case.

His decision mirrors the approach taken by rapper Jeffery Williams, better known as Young Thug, who entered a similar nonnegotiated plea in 2024. He was finally released from jail on Oct. 31, 2024.

Only Two Defendants Remain

What's next:

Once Garlington is sentenced, only two of the more than 20 original defendants will remain: Christian Eppinger and Demise McMullen.

Eppinger faces a lengthy list of charges, including violating the RICO Act, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, attempted murder, firearm possession, and gang-related offenses. McMullen is charged in connection with the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.

Jury selection for the remaining two defendants is scheduled to begin June 9. The newspaper reports they are both in the process of negotiating plea deals.

Inside the YSL Case

The backstory:

The YSL case centered on allegations that Young Slime Life, a group founded by Atlanta rap star Young Thug, was not merely a music collective but a criminal enterprise responsible for a string of violent crimes. Prosecutors alleged the organization operated out of southeast Atlanta since 2012, committing acts of murder, drug trafficking, and weapons violations under the cover of a legitimate record label.

The investigation came to a head in May 2022, when Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office unsealed a 65-count indictment against Young Thug and 27 associates under Georgia’s RICO statute.

Key Defendants Included:

Jeffery Williams (Young Thug): Accused of co-founding and leading YSL. He initially faced eight criminal charges.

Yak Gotti (Deamonte Kendrick): Charged with murder and other gang-related offenses.

Shannon Stillwell: Also charged with murder and weapons violations.

While many defendants accepted plea deals or had their charges reduced, others were convicted of lesser crimes. None of those charged with murder or attempted murder have been convicted of those crimes.

A Trial Full of Delays and Chaos

The YSL trial has gone down as the longest-running criminal trial in Georgia’s history. Jury selection alone took 10 months. The trial lasted nearly two years and featured testimony from around 200 witnesses. It was plagued by disruptions, including witness intimidation, arrests of both jurors and attorneys, the replacement of the original judge, and even a stabbing incident involving a defendant in custody.

On Oct. 31, 2024, Young Thug pleaded guilty to gang and drug charges. He was sentenced to time served, 15 years of probation, and ordered to stay out of metro Atlanta for a decade (some of those conditions have since been modified).

In December, Yak Gotti and Shannon Stillwell faced a jury verdict. Gotti was acquitted of all charges. Stillwell was convicted only of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He received a 10-year sentence, but with credit for time served. He is serving the remainder on probation.

Bigger Questions Still Linger

Big picture view:

The YSL case sparked widespread debate over Georgia’s use of the RICO law and the role of rap lyrics and social media in criminal investigations. Prosecutors presented music videos and lyrics as evidence of gang affiliation, while defense attorneys pushed back, arguing that artistic expression was being unfairly criminalized.

Though prosecutors secured several convictions and plea deals, the mixed outcomes left questions about the strength of their broader narrative—that YSL was more than just a music label.

Why you should care:

As the final two defendants prepare for trial, the case continues to influence discussions around free speech, prosecutorial power, and the blurred lines between culture and crime.