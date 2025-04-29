Georgia senator demands answers after report finds lead in baby formulas

article

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is pushing for answers from major baby formula manufacturers after a new study raised concerns about toxic chemicals found in products sold to families across Georgia and the nation.

What we know:

Sen. Ossoff sent letters to the CEOs of Abbott Nutrition and Mead Johnson, demanding explanations after a Consumer Reports study found high levels of lead and inorganic arsenic in some of the companies’ infant formulas.

What they're saying:

"Infant formula is essential for parents feeding their newborns, regardless of whether the formula is used exclusively or as a supplement," Sen. Ossoff wrote. "Children are simply precious. They’re everything to us. Their safety and well-being, including the safety of formula consumed by infants, are our highest concerns."

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 25% of breastfed newborns in Georgia were fed formula within the first two days of life. By six months of age, roughly 71% of infants had been fed formula or other supplements.

What you can do:

Parents should not panic as a result of the findings, according to Consumer Report's food and safety research manager Sana Mujahid. However, they should talk to their pediatrician about potentially switching formulas since there are several formulas that do not contain known contaminants.

The same toxic chemicals found in the baby formula is also found naturally in the environment and consumers are exposed to them through other products. But, Mujahid told USA Today the goal is to have levels as low as possible in infant formula.

The other side:

According to USA Today, both Abbott Nutrition and Enfamil challenged the results of the investigation, saying heavy metals or chemicals are never intentionally added to their products and trace levels of heavy metals in the food supply is not an issue unique to infant formula.

Abbott Nutrition was forced to recall its infant formulas, including the popular brand Similac, after a fatal 2022 outbreak of cronobacter infections. The recall sparked a nationwide shortage at the time.

Dig deeper:

The Food and Drug Administration launched a program titled "Operation Stork Speed" to help ensure the safety of infant formula after the report was released, according to Food Safety News.

The FDA's program reportedly begins with a nutrient review process. It also features increased testing for heavy metals and other contaminants. The program will take several months to initiate, according to FSN.