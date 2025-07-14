DeKalb County mechanics charged with drug trafficking

article

Two mechanics face drug trafficking charges for allegedly using a DeKalb County auto repair shop to help traffic methamphetamine.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Justice said federal agents found 2,500 pounds of meth in the mechanics' cars.

One car belonged to Daniel Santana-Lopez, 39, who was arraigned on charges related to that find on Monday. Federal officials say Santana-Lopez was in the country illegally, and has been deported back to Mexico twice before.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Daniel Santana-Lopez's mug shot, courtesy of the Department of Justice.

He's facing charges along with Jared Thompson, 41, of Snellville, Georgia. Thompson was arraigned on June 30 on the trafficking charges.

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors said police officers stopped Santana-Lopez on Oct. 23, 2024 after he drove away from the repair shop he worked at. When officers stopped him, they searched his car and allegedly found almost 1,000 kilograms (about 2,200 pounds) of methamphetamine. Officials said this wouldn't be the first time officers allegedly found him with meth.

Meth seized in DeKalb County, courtesy Department of Justice.

About an hour after arresting Santana-Lopez, police stopped Thompson leaving the same auto repair shop, where he also worked as a mechanic. Inside Thompson’s car, officers allegedly found about 140 kilograms (about 310 pounds) of methamphetamine and a gun.

A federal grand jury indicted both men on June 11, 2025.

Santana-Lopez is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and illegal reentry by a removed alien.

Thompson is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, North Georgia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the DeKalb County Police Department and DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the repair shop where the two worked.

What they're saying:

"These defendants, including a twice-deported illegal alien, allegedly tried to conceal a major methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy in a local automobile repair shop," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Through a tenacious investigation, our federal and local law enforcement partners rooted out the defendants’ operation in our continued effort to eliminate the scourge of drug dealing from our communities."

"DEA’s mission remains the same: seize dangerous drugs before they reach our communities and bring to justice those criminals responsible," said Jae W. Chung, acting special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Division. "DEA will continue to aggressively pursue criminals that are harming our communities with dangerous drugs."