Ossoff rallies Atlanta supporters, vows to keep Georgia Senate seat blue

The Brief Sen. Jon Ossoff held a rally in Atlanta on Saturday, kicking off his campaign for reelection. Republicans want to flip Ossoff's seat to extend their current majority. So far, no Republicans have announced their run.



Sen. Jon Ossoff announced to a crowd of a little over 2,000 on Saturday that he was the perfect man for his own job.

The Georgia senator's seat is up for grabs in 2026, and Republicans say they want to see it turn red. Ossoff says he's ready to fight to keep it blue.

What they're saying:

"This president has launched a power grab that is unprecedented in our history," Sen. Ossoff told a crowd of over 2,000 supporters at the Eastern Saturday. "This administration is trying to poison our democracy with fear and intimidation."

RELATED: Ossoff blasts Trump administration's decision to deny Georgia Hurricane Helene relief extension

Ossoff said he's hoping to have the same momentum that he had in the last election where he won his current seat.

"When I first ran for Congress eight years ago it was because I saw the election of someone so unfit for the Presidency as a danger to the country, and you all got behind me because you saw the same thing," Ossoff said.

Supporters are confident Ossoff will keep the Senate seat.

"It was a message that was heartfelt and very well presented by Jon, so I'm confident that we've got the right guy," South Fulton resident William Baker said.

The other side:

In response to Ossoff's rally Saturday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee released a statement saying "Jon Ossoff cares more about hating Donald Trump than delivering for the people of Georgia. It's pathetic, and in 2026, Georgians will dump Ossoff for a leader who will truly fight for them."

Latest Sen. Ossoff FOX 5 News Headlines: