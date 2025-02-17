Ossoff blasts Trump Administration's decision to deny Georgia Hurricane Helene relief extension

article

The Brief Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff is asking the Trump Administration to reverse its decision to deny the Peach State's request for a hurricane relief extension. The acting administrator of FEMA denied Gov. Brian Kemp's request to continue its reimbursement plan last week after determining the funding was "not warranted." The decision can be appealed.



Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff is not happy with the Trump Administration's decision to deny the Peach State's request to extend hurricane relief.

In January, Gov. Brian Kemp requested that FEMA extend the period in which local governments in Georgia could be reimbursed for costs associated with Hurricane Helen cleanup. Sens. Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock also called on the administration to extend the deadline.

Last Wednesday, Cameron Hamilton, the senior official performing the duties of the administrator, informed Kemp that the request had been denied.

The backstory:

Hurricane Helen tore through the South in October, leaving flooding, fallen trees, and other damage behind in its wake. At least 34 people in the state were killed during the storm.

Experts estimate the cost to farmers, timber growers and other agribusinesses from Florida to Virginia will reach more than $10 billion. The toll includes ravaged crops, uprooted timber, wrecked farm equipment and mangled chicken houses, as well as indirect costs such as lost productivity at cotton gins and poultry processing plants.

Georgia farmers suffered storm losses of at least $5.5 billion , according to an analysis by the University of Georgia. In North Carolina, a state agency calculated farmers suffered $3.1 billion in crop losses and recovery costs after Helene brought record rainfall and flooding.

Writing to President Donald Trump, Ossoff and Warnock said that the funding for the Debris Coverage Program from FEMA "has been crucial in assisting these impacted counties in helping these communities rebuild."

While states like Florida and South Carolina had their programs extended 180 days, Georgia's was only extended 120 and was set to end on Feb. 3.

What they're saying:

In the acting administrator for FEMA's letter to Kemp, Hamilton wrote that "it has been determined that the increased level of funding you have requested for major disaster FEMA-4830-DR is not warranted."

"Therefore, I must inform you that your request for an extension of the period of 100 percent federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance to 180 days is denied," Hamilton wrote. "FEMA will closely monitor the actual federal obligations for FEMA-4830-DR and a 90/10 cost share adjustment for all Public Assistance costs will be reviewed for consideration under 44 C.F.R. § 206.47(b) if the per capita impact meets or exceeds the qualifying indicator."

The Trump official said that the denial could be appealed within 30 days.

The other side:

"Georgia was devastated by Hurricane Helene last fall, and clean-up efforts by local governments are still underway. The Trump Administration just denied Georgia’s request to extend the period during which local governments can claim Federal assistance for cleanup efforts for Georgia," Ossoff wrote. "This decision is wrong, and I urge the Trump Administration to reverse course and ensure Georgia’s local governments get the vital support they need."

A spokesperson for Kemp's office said that the governor's proposed budget would cover the cost share for expenses that are left over following the denial.

"Our office has received FEMA’s response denying the State’s request to extend the 100% federal reimbursement for eligible cleanup expenses in both Categories A and B," the statement reads. "With the federal reimbursement now at 75%, the Governor’s proposed AFY25 budget includes funding projected to cover the 25% non-federal cost share for all eligible expenses that are incurred after the 100% federal reimbursement period and completed within the due date to be eligible for federal reimbursement."