Federal funding-freeze could affect Georgia students

The Brief Students across Georgia may soon get a real-world lesson in politics and what happens when school funding falls short. The U.S. Department of Education has withheld nearly $7 billion in federal funds meant for public schools. $200 million of that should go to Georgia. Georgia lawmakers are calling for that money to be released.



Georgia lawmakers, educators and youth advocates gathered at the State Capitol on Monday to urge federal officials to release $200 million in frozen funds earmarked for Georgia schools.

The backstory:

The U.S. Department of Education withheld the money, as well as $7 billion nationwide, after the Trump administration said schools weren't meeting his priorities.

More than 20 states filed suit over the frozen funding Monday.

The lawsuit alleges withholding the money violates the constitution and several federal laws.

Republican state School Superintendent Richard Woods, in a written statement last week, also called on the federal government to release the funds.

What they're saying:

The group at the State Capitol said this move will hurt children.

"That includes critical support for after-school programs, summer learning, teacher training, migrant student services and English language learners here in Georgia," said Atlanta Democratic Sen. RaShaun Kemp.

Homer Republican Rep. Chris Erwin chairs the House Education Committee. He said lawmakers are closely monitoring the situation here at home as they push for a swift resolution in Washington.

"I think what we have to do is pay attention to the impact it is going to have and if school kicks off, and we need a special session, and that's when it would be time to call it, after we realize the impact it's having, and it's going to affect them," Erwin explained. "Otherwise we wait to mid-year, which would be January when we normally go in."

What's next:

The Georgia Federation of Teachers has asked Governor Kemp to call a special session to address the crisis.

Kemp Spokesperson Garrison Douglas said at this time, the Governor is not planning to call a special session.