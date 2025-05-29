LIVE: Storms moving through metro Atlanta

The Brief A tornado warning in Henry County expired after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was reported near McDonough, but the hazard has since passed. The Southeast, including metro Atlanta, is experiencing overcast skies, scattered showers, and a Level 1 severe weather risk with potential for damaging winds and hail. The weekend forecast shows a shift to clearer skies and warmer temperatures, with Saturday and Sunday expected to be mostly sunny and mild.



A Tornado Warning in Henry County has been allowed to expire after seemingly popping up out of nowhere on Thursday afternoon.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says while a watch has not been issued, there is enough instability in the air to cause more storms.

Henry County tornado warning

What we know:

At 3:32 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Blacksville, or near McDonough, moving northeast at 10 mph.

The FOX 5 Storm Team reported there was a tornado on the ground near McDonough.

That hazard has since passed.

The extent of damage was not immediately known.

Tornado safety tips

What you can do:

Take Shelter Immediately – Go to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows. Mobile homes and vehicles are not safe.

Have a Weather Alert System – Use a NOAA weather radio or smartphone alerts to get real-time warnings.

Cover Your Head and Neck – Use pillows, helmets, or heavy blankets to protect yourself from flying debris.

Avoid Windows and Doors – Stay away from glass, which can shatter during high winds.

Prepare an Emergency Kit – Include water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, medications, and a phone charger.

Thursday forecast

What we know:

Overcast skies and scattered showers are making for a gloomy workweek across metro Atlanta and much of Georgia, with moderate to heavy rain across several areas at around noon on Thursday — particularly to the north and east, including Gwinnett County, and between Interstate 20 and I-85 to the south and west of the city.

The Southeast currently remains blanketed in cloud cover, with Georgia at the center of the heaviest rainfall. A Level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk is in effect for areas south of the I-85 corridor, including metro Atlanta, with the potential for damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.

While the threat of severe weather is relatively low compared to previous days, rumbling thunder and lightning strikes remain possible through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s throughout the day, with intermittent heavy downpours and localized storms expected until sunset.

Fog is likely to develop overnight and into Friday morning, especially in areas that missed earlier rainfall.

Looking ahead to Friday, a more organized storm system is expected to move through the region, bringing heavier rain, gusty winds, and additional thunderstorm activity around midday. By late Friday afternoon, most of the storm energy should shift southeast of I-85, with lingering showers tapering off into the evening.

What's next:

The weekend promises a welcome change. Saturday morning temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s, with clear skies and a high of around 80 degrees. Sunday will be slightly warmer at 82 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds and only a slight chance of a passing shower in far northern Georgia.

Heading into next week, rising temperatures and high humidity will mark the unofficial start of summer across the state.