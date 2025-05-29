Expand / Collapse search

'Stranger Things' star graduates from Fayette County High School

FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
May 29, 2025
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Priah Ferguson attends the "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" Broadway Opening Night at Nederlander Theatre on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

    • Stranger Things actress Priah Ferguson graduated from Fayette County High School and shared the milestone on Instagram.
    • Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair, said she prioritized experiencing real life alongside her acting career.
    • Much of the hit Netflix series has been filmed in metro Atlanta, where Ferguson grew up.

ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta native and Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson has officially graduated from Fayette County High School.

Ferguson, best known for her role as Erica Sinclair on the hit Netflix series, shared photos and videos of her graduation day with fans on Instagram. In her post, she reflected on balancing her rising acting career with her desire to experience high school life like a typical teenager.

"I didn’t want to miss out on real-world experiences because of Stranger Things," Ferguson wrote.

The sci-fi series, which has filmed extensively in and around metro Atlanta since its debut, propelled Ferguson to national fame. 

