Towns County drug investigation leads to 1 arrest; 1 suspect on the run

article

A month-long drug investigation in Towns County has resulted in one arrest, with another suspect still being sought by authorities.

What we know:

According to the Towns County Sheriff’s Office, drug investigators focused their efforts on a residence on Bugscuffle Road. On May 21, officers obtained a search warrant for the property. During the search, investigators seized methamphetamine—confirmed through field testing—and multiple types of pills. However, the two individuals targeted in the investigation were not present at the time of the search.

Laurel Taylor Lambert, 40, of Hayesville, North Carolina, was arrested on May 27, on charges stemming from the investigation. She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Also on May 21, arrest warrants were issued for Jason Levon Garrett, 51, of Hiawassee. Garrett faces multiple charges, including:

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects

What they're saying:

Sheriff Ken Henderson said investigators learned during the probe that Garrett had allegedly been distributing drugs from his residence for at least three months.

What you can do:

Garrett remains at large. Authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Towns County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.