Fulton jail launches drone system to stop contraband

The Brief Fulton County jail launching drone system to stop contraband. Sheriff says most illegal items enter jail via drones. New program allows rapid response and is privately funded.



The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is rolling out new drone technology aimed at stopping contraband from getting into the Rice Street Jail.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Patrick Labat says the "drone as first responder" system will help detect and intercept items like drugs, cigarettes and cell phones that are often flown into the jail. According to the sheriff, nearly 75% of contraband entering the facility comes from drones.

The new system places drones on the roof of the jail, allowing them to respond within seconds to incidents such as contraband drops, fires or perimeter breaches — significantly faster than a traditional deputy response.

Officials say the program is the first of its kind at a jail nationwide. The drones are equipped with video and audio capabilities to give deputies real-time information during emergencies.

Last year alone, authorities reported nearly 300 unauthorized drone flights around the jail property.

Several staff members have been trained and will be FAA-certified to operate the drones. The sheriff’s office says the program will not cost taxpayers, as it is funded through the Fulton County Sheriff’s Foundation.