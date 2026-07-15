Mableton approves new mill rate to pay for public safety

The Brief The Mableton City Council voted 6-1 to approve a 4.5 millage rate dedicated exclusively to public safety services. City leaders estimate the tax will generate about $21 million annually to fund law enforcement and other public safety programs. Officials say the revenue cannot be used for general government expenses and will help support Mableton's growing population.



The Mableton City Council has approved a 4.5 millage rate for the city's Public Safety Special Service District, creating a dedicated funding source for police, emergency preparedness and other public safety services.

What we know:

The council voted 6-1 on Monday to adopt the rate, which city officials estimate will generate about $21 million each year. Under state law, the money collected through the district can only be spent on public safety-related services and cannot be transferred to Mableton's general fund.

The funding will cover payments to Cobb County for law enforcement services already under contract through May 2027 and support the city's expanding Public Safety Division. Officials said the division will eventually include local law enforcement, emergency management, code enforcement, community outreach, public safety technology and municipal court operations.

The City Council established the Public Safety Special Service District in December 2025 as Mableton prepares to take on greater responsibility for services affecting its nearly 80,000 residents.

Why you should care:

According to the city, the new millage rate would cost the owner of a home with a fair market value of $350,000 about $630 per year, or roughly $52.50 per month, before any exemptions are applied. The tax also applies to commercial properties within the district.

City leaders said they are working to create exemptions for qualifying homeowners, including senior citizens and disabled veterans, to lessen the financial impact.

Officials said the city plans to provide regular public updates on revenue, spending, staffing and the continued development of Mableton's public safety system.