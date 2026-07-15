Marietta City Schools plans to limit student screen time in future

The Brief The Marietta school board approved a resolution aimed at reducing students' reliance on technology and strengthening teacher-led instruction. District leaders want to limit screen use in classrooms and stop using devices as a behavior-management tool. School officials say families and teachers will help shape future policies, though no implementation timeline has been set.



The Marietta City Schools board has approved a resolution aimed at reducing students' dependence on technology in the classroom and placing a greater emphasis on teacher-student interaction.

What we know:

Board members voted Tuesday to begin exploring ways to cut back on classroom screen time while encouraging more hands-on learning and authentic assessments. District leaders say technology should support instruction rather than take the place of teachers.

The resolution calls for a shift away from practices that became common during the COVID-19 pandemic, when virtual learning dramatically increased students' use of laptops and other devices. School officials said the goal is to ensure students continue developing critical thinking, writing and creativity skills through projects and other activities that do not rely heavily on screens.

The measure also seeks to prohibit the use of screens as a behavior-management tool and to promote more tactile learning experiences in the classroom.

What they're saying:

District leaders acknowledged that technology remains an important part of education and modern life, but said they want to be more intentional about how and when it is used. Administrators are also exploring ways to better measure how much time students spend on devices during the school day.

What's next:

Marietta City Schools officials said they plan to gather additional feedback from teachers and families before implementing any new policies. The district has not set a timeline for when specific changes could take effect.