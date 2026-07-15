Atlanta weather: Muggier, warmer weather ahead for World Cup semifinal

The Brief Rain chances are lower Wednesday, but Atlanta will remain warm and humid as fans head to the World Cup semifinal. Forecasters say scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible, with rain chances topping out at 40%. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s before hotter, drier weather arrives later this week.



Soccer fans heading to Atlanta Stadium and the FIFA Fan Festival on Wednesday may catch a break from the soggy weather that has lingered across metro Atlanta in recent days.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Chief Meteorologist Joanne Feldman say the city is entering a transition period, with fewer showers expected and temperatures beginning to climb. While the morning started off muggy, only a few light showers were moving across parts of north Georgia.

Rain chances will remain relatively low through much of the day, increasing to about 40% during the afternoon. Any showers or thunderstorms that develop are expected to be scattered, meaning some areas could stay dry while others see brief downpours.

There is no guarantee that rain will affect Atlanta Stadium, the Fan Festival or other World Cup events, but isolated storms could develop nearby.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 80s Wednesday, making it the warmest day of the week so far. The trend toward hotter weather will continue, with highs expected to return to the low 90s early next week.

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team also expects rain chances to continue decreasing over the next several days, with afternoon pop-up storms becoming more typical of summertime weather.

🌤️ World Cup weather breakdown

🌅 Morning: Warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s and only a few isolated showers.

⚽ Match time: Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

🌦️ Rain chance: Up to 40% this afternoon, with scattered storms possible around metro Atlanta.

🔥 Looking ahead: Rain chances fall later this week as temperatures climb back into the low 90s.