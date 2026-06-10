Security breach at Fulton jail highlights ongoing contraband problem

The Brief Two individuals used bolt cutters to breach the Fulton County Jail perimeter fence on Monday night to deliver a massive stash of contraband. Nicholas Andrews was tracked down by police K-9 units and arrested on jail property with a black duffel bag full of illegal items. Officials confirm that contraband remains a persistent, serious problem inside the facility as an investigation continues.



An unusual late-night security breach at the Fulton County Jail ended in an arrest after two smugglers tried to break into the facility to drop off illegal items for inmates.

What we know:

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat stated that a duo struck on Monday night once the sun went down. According to a Fulton County arrest warrant, suspect Nicholas Andrews and an unknown accomplice cut through the chain-link fence surrounding the jail using bolt cutters at 9:10 p.m. with the intention of delivering contraband to inmates.

The smuggling operation quickly went awry when Andrews was caught and arrested on the jail property. Investigators utilized police K-9 units to help the sheriff's department track the suspect down. Following his arrest, officials noted that Andrews cooperated with investigators.

By the numbers:

When Andrews was apprehended on the grounds, court documents reveal he was carrying a black duffel bag packed with a vast array of prohibited items. According to the warrant, the bag contained the following goods:

678 grams of marijuana

93 packs of Newport cigarettes

32 OxyContin pills

9 Motorola phones and two iPhones

Phone cases, charging cables and a charging brick

A wrench tool kit, shaving cream and baby wipes

What they're saying:

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. commented on the security breach Wednesday, acknowledging that contraband has been a serious problem at the jail.

Following the incident, Andrews was booked into custody on four separate counts. He is charged with felony possession of marijuana, unlawfully coming inside guard lines to deliver inmate controlled substances, an additional felony drug charge, and interference with government property.

What we don't know:

The identity, physical description and whereabouts of the second suspect have not yet been released. Sheriff Labat stated tonight that he is actively investigating the breach, but authorities have not confirmed how the duo avoided initial detection or if any inmates are currently facing disciplinary actions related to the intended delivery.