$8.4M deal reached nearly 3 years after Atlanta apartment fire

The Brief The owners and managers of the Reserve at LaVista Walk Apartments agreed to an $8.4 million lawsuit settlement following a destructive fire. Adult residents will receive at least $4,500, child residents will get $2,500, and affected nearby businesses will get financial compensation. Court documents reveal the agreement comes nearly three years after a massive blaze destroyed the apartment complex.



The owners and managers of the Reserve at La Vista Apartments have agreed to an $8.4 million settlement following a massive fire that destroyed the complex nearly three years ago.

What we know:

Court documents show that the owners and managers at the Reserve at La Vista Apartments agreed to settle lawsuits for $8.4 million following the destructive fire nearly three years ago.

Under the agreement terms, each adult resident will receive at least $4,500, and each child resident will receive $2,500. Impacted nearby businesses will also get financial compensation.

The backstory:

The blaze broke out on the night of Nov. 10, 2023, burning for more than eight hours and requiring over 80 firefighters to tackle the flames, officials said.

Seventeen people received medical treatment for smoke inhalation and minor, non-life-threatening injuries, while one cat died.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department determined that Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were shooting off fireworks on the roof of the complex.

Less than a day after the fire, police charged both individuals with first-degree criminal damage to property and reckless conduct before booking them into the Fulton County Jail.

What's next:

The settlement agreement remains subject to final review and approval by U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May.

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