Expand / Collapse search

Demolition begins at Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments destroyed by fire

By and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 9, 2024 12:25pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Months after a massive fire gutted part of the Reserve at LaVista Walk Apartments, demolition has gotten underway.

The fire, which started on the night of Nov. 10, 2023, burned for more than eight hours and required more than 80 firefighters to tackle it, according to officials. Seventeen people were treated for smoke inhalation and minor, non-life-threatening injuries. One cat died.

Residents who live nearby say it's bittersweet to see the demolition because people lost everything but are happy to see some progress.

The HOA president for the condo next door says demolition will take about 45 to 60 days.

Image 1 of 7

Fire breaks out at Reserve at LaVista Walk on Nov. 10, 2023.  Drone photos were taken on Nov. 11, 2023. (Credit: Photojournalist Billy Heath)

Cause of the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartment fire

Less than a day after the fire, police charged Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn with criminal damage to property in the first degree and reckless conduct. Both were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators from the Atlanta Police Department say Stokes and Gunn were shooting off fireworks on the roof of the complex.

Aerial view of Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments

SKYFOX 5 shot these images of the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments, located on the corner of LaVista and Cheshire Bridge roads, after a 3-alarm fire sparked by firefighters tore through half the complex. There were concerns of structural integrity on Nov. 13, 2023.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Chief Rod Smith called the fire a "complete anomaly" from the usual blazes his department battles.

"A typical fire will burn upwards, where you will have activation of the alarms as well as the sprinkler system. However, this one started in the roof, so it was a complete anomaly, and so, the systems will not detect that until later into the alarm," the chief revealed.

A group of residents has filed a lawsuit against the apartment complex, claiming the owners knew about the problems with the fire suppression system and other ongoing issues, and ignored them, leading to the tragedy.

LaVista Walk Apartment: Why did fire spread so quickly?

The Atlanta Fire Department wants to find out why the Reserve at LaVista Walk Apartments burned so quickly leaving hundreds of people without a home. Investigators want to determine when the building was last inspected and was the sprinkler system working.

Fire officials say the blaze is still under investigation.