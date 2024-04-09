Demolition begins at Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments destroyed by fire

article

Months after a massive fire gutted part of the Reserve at LaVista Walk Apartments, demolition has gotten underway.

The fire, which started on the night of Nov. 10, 2023, burned for more than eight hours and required more than 80 firefighters to tackle it, according to officials. Seventeen people were treated for smoke inhalation and minor, non-life-threatening injuries. One cat died.

Residents who live nearby say it's bittersweet to see the demolition because people lost everything but are happy to see some progress.

The HOA president for the condo next door says demolition will take about 45 to 60 days.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Fire breaks out at Reserve at LaVista Walk on Nov. 10, 2023. Drone photos were taken on Nov. 11, 2023. (Credit: Photojournalist Billy Heath)

Cause of the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartment fire

Less than a day after the fire, police charged Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn with criminal damage to property in the first degree and reckless conduct. Both were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators from the Atlanta Police Department say Stokes and Gunn were shooting off fireworks on the roof of the complex.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Chief Rod Smith called the fire a "complete anomaly" from the usual blazes his department battles.

"A typical fire will burn upwards, where you will have activation of the alarms as well as the sprinkler system. However, this one started in the roof, so it was a complete anomaly, and so, the systems will not detect that until later into the alarm," the chief revealed.

A group of residents has filed a lawsuit against the apartment complex, claiming the owners knew about the problems with the fire suppression system and other ongoing issues, and ignored them, leading to the tragedy.

Fire officials say the blaze is still under investigation.