Massive apartment building fire in LaVista Park burns more than 8 hours

A massive apartment building fire burned overnight in in the LaVista Park neighborhood near LaVista and Cheshire Bridge roads, leaving more than two dozen individuals without a home.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Friday. It burned more than 8 hours, according to officials.

The building has several businesses on the first floor and apartments on the upper floors.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who have been replaced.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.