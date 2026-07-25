Atlanta shooting leads to arrest of gang member, 2 wanted men

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The Brief While canvassing an Atlanta neighborhood during a shooting investigation, police spotted and arrested 35-year-old Rodney Grant, a known gang member wanted on outstanding warrants. While they continued their investigation, police found two more suspects with outstanding warrants. Leglance Mallory, 21, was arrested on warrants including four counts of aggravated assault, property damage, and weapons possession. Jarquez Kelley, 20, was arrested on warrants for car break-ins, theft, and criminal trespass.



An investigation into a shooting at a southwest Atlanta home on July 17 led to the arrest of three wanted men, according to police.

What we know:

35-year-old Rodney Grant was taken into custody on July 17 while police were investigating after a home was shot into in the 300 block of McDaniel Street.

While canvassing the area, investigators identified Grant as a known gang member with active warrants for his arrest.

Officers used a bullhorn to call Grant out of his apartment, and shortly after, he walked out and surrendered. Grant faced outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and gang-related charges.

As police continued their investigation, they found two more suspects who also had outstanding warrants.

Leglance Mallory, 21, was arrested on warrants including four counts of aggravated assault, property damage, and weapons possession. Jarquez Kelley, 20, was arrested on warrants for car break-ins, theft, and criminal trespass.

Following the arrests, police recovered five firearms from the scene. Atlanta Police Department recently released body camera footage of the incident.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the three men arrested had any ties to the shooting on McDaniel Street that police were investigating.

Atlanta Police said they found five firearms, but they did not specify who the guns belonged to, if any of them were stolen or where they found the guns.

It is unclear if the three suspects were together inside the same apartment, or if police encountered them separately during the canvas.