Georgia players strike gold with $1.7M, $1M lottery wins

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The Brief A Duluth ticket won a $1.7 million Fantasy 5 jackpot, one of the largest ever. An Acworth player also won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Lottery officials say proceeds continue to fund education across Georgia.



Two Georgia Lottery players are celebrating life-changing wins after hitting big jackpots in recent games.

What we know:

A lucky player scored a $1,725,995 jackpot in the April 22 Fantasy 5 drawing — the sixth-largest prize in the game’s history. The winning ticket was purchased at a supermarket on Buford Highway in Duluth and matched all five numbers: 11-18-34-39-40.

Another player also struck it rich, winning a $1 million top prize from the Millionaire Maker scratch-off game. That winning ticket was sold at a Chevron Food Mart in Acworth, and the winner chose the annuity payout option when claiming the prize.

Officials with the Georgia Lottery say proceeds from games like Fantasy 5 and scratch-offs continue to support education programs across the state.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held nightly, with jackpots starting at $125,000 and growing until someone matches all five numbers.