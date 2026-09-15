Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Newnan scores $1 million

article

The Brief A Powerball ticket sold in Newnan won $1 million in the Sept. 14 drawing. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers but missed the red Powerball. A Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Dublin also won a $184,618 jackpot Monday.



Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Newnan is now $1 million richer after matching all five white-ball numbers in Monday night's drawing.

PREVIOUS: It was a good weekend for some Georgia Lottery players

What we know:

The winning ticket was sold at JD Food Mart at 100 Temple Avenue, according to the Georgia Lottery.

The winning numbers in the Sept. 14 drawing were 19, 20, 57, 61 and 67. The red Powerball was 22.

The ticket matched all five white balls, earning the $1 million prize, but did not match the Powerball needed to win the jackpot.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Sept. 16, with an estimated jackpot of $271 million.

Fantasy 5 jackpot won in Dublin

Another Georgia Lottery player scored a six-figure prize Monday night.

A Fantasy 5 ticket purchased at Murphy USA at 2419 Highway 80 West in Dublin matched all five numbers to win the $184,618 jackpot.

The winning Fantasy 5 numbers were 7, 10, 11, 20 and 31.

Powerball odds

Powerball tickets cost $2, with a Power Play option available for an additional $1. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million, while the overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are about 1 in 24.9.

Georgia Lottery proceeds help fund education programs in the state, including the HOPE Scholarship and Georgia's Pre-K Program.