Truck crash knocks out power to some Fayette County schools

The Brief A power outage forced the early dismissal of Spring Hill Elementary students following an off-campus vehicle crash. Fayette County Public Schools shifted pickup operations to Fayette LIFE Academy to manage traffic safely. Daycare and bus riders will be dismissed at their normal time, while three other schools remain open without power.



A truck crash knocked out power to four Fayette County schools Tuesday, forcing officials to dismiss elementary students early using an adjusted pickup route.

What we know:

A truck struck a power pole off campus, cutting electricity to Spring Hill Elementary, Fayette LIFE Academy, Sara Harp Minter Elementary and Whitewater High School.

While all students remain safe and lunch operations were adapted, Spring Hill Elementary is dismissing car riders early at 1 p.m. due to the outage.

Because Bradford Square is closed while Georgia Power works on the downed pole, parents must enter through the Fayette LIFE Academy entrance.

Law enforcement officers are directing drivers to the bus loop for car rider pickup.

Car riders are being dismissed at 1 p.m., while bus riders and daycare students will dismiss at the normal time of 2:20 p.m.

School officials staggered the schedule to keep cars and buses out of the shared loop at the same time.

Phone lines and school-based communication systems remain down across the affected campuses.

Fayette LIFE Academy, Sara Harp Minter Elementary and Whitewater High School are continuing with the regular school day under staff supervision.

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated how long repair work on the power pole will take or when full power will be restored to the area.

District leaders have not indicated whether the outage will affect school operations for Wednesday.