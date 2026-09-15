Man killed in shooting at Austell Norfolk Southern facility

The Brief A man was shot and killed Monday night in the employee parking lot of a Norfolk Southern intermodal facility in Austell. Witnesses said three men got out of a vehicle and opened fire moments after the victim arrived for his 10 p.m. shift. Austell police are investigating, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist.



A man who witnesses said had just arrived for work was shot and killed Monday night in the employee parking lot of a Norfolk Southern intermodal facility in Austell.

What we know:

The shooting happened at the facility off Highway 278.

Witnesses told FOX 5 the victim was dropped off by a family member for his 10 p.m. shift. As soon as he started to get out of the family member's truck, three men reportedly got out of another vehicle in the parking lot and shot him.

The three men then drove away, according to witnesses.

What we know about the victim

The victim died in the parking lot. His identity has not been released.

Witnesses described him as a man in his mid- to late 20s who was relatively new to the job. They said he had worked for Norfolk Southern for about a month.

Investigation underway

Austell police responded to the facility after the shooting. An officer told FOX 5 that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had been called to assist with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about a possible motive or descriptions of the three men or the vehicle they reportedly used to leave the scene.

This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.