Investigation reveals ongoing misuse of FLOCK system in North Georgia
ACWORTH, Ga. - A former North Georgia police officer turned himself in Monday after state investigators said he unlawfully used a law enforcement license plate tracking system across two local departments.
What we know:
Former Emerson Police Department Officer Anthony Trapani, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested Monday after turning himself in at the Cobb County Jail.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Trapani with two counts of misuse of a license plate reader system and violation of oath of office.
The Acworth Police Department requested the state investigation on Aug. 25 after discovering searches on the Flock Safety System that violated policy.
Trapani worked as an Acworth police officer from June 2, 2019, through July 11, 2025, before transferring to the Emerson Police Department.
Officials said the improper searches occurred for non-law enforcement purposes during his time in Acworth and continued after his transfer to Emerson.
Acworth Police Chief Mark H. Cheatham notified Emerson Police Chief Kyle Teems before bringing in state agents.
Once the active investigation concludes, agents will submit the case file to the Bartow County District Attorney’s Office and the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not revealed who or what Trapani was searching for when he allegedly misused the database.
State officials have not released whether additional charges will be filed as the active investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who detailed the charges and booking information in a news release, as well as the Acworth Police Department, who provided background on Trapani's employment timeline and initial policy review.