Man surrenders after fatal shooting at Magnolia Lakes Apartments

The Brief Police arrested a 28-year-old man following a Sunday night shooting that left a 24-year-old dead in Carrollton. Officers found the victim outside a local apartment building before the suspect turned himself in at the scene. Authorities charged the suspect with murder and firearm possession after an alleged altercation between the men.



Carrollton police arrested a 28-year-old man after a Sunday night shooting at a local apartment complex left a 24-year-old dead.

What we know:

Officers responded to Magnolia Lakes Apartments at 717 Burns Road around 8:22 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of gunshots and an injured person, according to police.

When they arrived, officers located 24-year-old Malachi Manjuan Smith outside Building 4 suffering from a gunshot wound.

While officers provided medical assistance, 28-year-old Matthew DeAndre Durrett approached them and identified himself as the shooter, police said.

First responders transported Smith to Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, where medical staff later pronounced him dead.

Durrett told officers he acted in self-defense, but investigators said there is no evidence Smith pulled a weapon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Suspect caught after shooting at Carrollton apartment complex

Authorities charged Durrett with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators believe an altercation between the two men led to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed what led to the initial argument between the two men.

Police have not released additional details as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Jones at 770-834-4451 or mjones@carrollton-ga.gov.

What they're saying:

Deonte Lewis, a resident at the apartment complex, said he heard gunshots downstairs right before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

"I seen the lady screaming. They shot my boyfriend," Lewis said, adding that his girlfriend called the police.

"I try to stay away from stuff like that, and then you get caught up in that crazy, crazy for real," Lewis said after officers briefly detained him while sorting out the scene.