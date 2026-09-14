1 dead in single-vehicle crash on Gwinnett County road
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GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash on a Gwinnett County road Monday afternoon.
What we know:
Gwinnett County police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Ronald Reagan Parkway and Bethesda Church Road.
Police confirmed that one person died in the collision.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity, age, or gender of the victim.
Police have not stated what led to the crash or if any lanes are blocked.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Gwinnett County Police, who shared preliminary details about the fatal crash in a statement.