1 dead in single-vehicle crash on Gwinnett County road

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The Brief Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Bethesda Church Road. Investigators have not released details regarding victims or potential road closures.



A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash on a Gwinnett County road Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Gwinnett County police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Ronald Reagan Parkway and Bethesda Church Road.

Police confirmed that one person died in the collision.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity, age, or gender of the victim.

Police have not stated what led to the crash or if any lanes are blocked.