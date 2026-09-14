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1 dead in single-vehicle crash on Gwinnett County road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gwinnett County
Published September 14, 2026 10:55 PM EDT
Published September 14, 2026 10:55 PM EDT
article

A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash at Ronald Reagan Parkway and Bethesda Church Road on Sept. 14, 2026. (SKYFOX5)

The Brief

    • Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash.
    • The crash occurred at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Bethesda Church Road.
    • Investigators have not released details regarding victims or potential road closures.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash on a Gwinnett County road Monday afternoon. 

What we know:

Gwinnett County police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Ronald Reagan Parkway and Bethesda Church Road. 

Police confirmed that one person died in the collision. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity, age, or gender of the victim. 

Police have not stated what led to the crash or if any lanes are blocked. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Gwinnett County Police, who shared preliminary details about the fatal crash in a statement. 

Gwinnett CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews