DeKalb school board votes 4-3 on superintendent finalist

The Brief The DeKalb County School Board voted 4-3 to select interim chief Dr. Norman Sauce as the sole finalist for superintendent. Some board members pushed for an open candidate search, while others argued that hiring an outside firm would waste taxpayer money. A final vote on whether to make Sauce the official superintendent is scheduled for Oct. 6.



The DeKalb County School Board selected interim leader Dr. Norman Sauce as its sole finalist for superintendent on Monday night.

What we know:

The board selected Sauce in a 4-3 vote during Monday's meeting in Stone Mountain.

Under the decision, Sauce moves forward as the lone candidate to lead the school district.

Board Member Andrew Ziffer praised the interim leader's performance, noting that Sauce has demonstrated character, professionalism, judgment and a willingness to make difficult decisions without treating the position as a placeholder.

"A search would also require significant taxpayer dollars and quite frankly I think a waste of taxpayer dollars," Ziffer said. "Substantial board and staff time, consultants, interviews, community engagement, and months of organizational attention."

The other side:

Board Member DiJon DaCosta expressed strong opposition to skipping a broader selection process, calling the lack of a public community search a disservice.

"Right now, we are not giving an option," Eyasu said. "We got one name, and I believe we are doing a disservice to the community by pushing it just because three or four board members bring it on the agenda."

Board Member Awet Eyasu also noted the district could have used a third party to evaluate open applicants.

What's next:

Board members will cast their final vote on Oct. 6 to determine if Sauce officially becomes the superintendent.

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