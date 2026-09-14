Woman wanted after shots fired in Gwinnett road rage case

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The Brief Gwinnett County police are searching for 23-year-old Sierra Iman Little after a road rage incident Sept. 7. Police say Little struck another driver's vehicle, left the scene, then returned and fired multiple shots at the vehicle. The other driver was not injured, but the vehicle was struck several times by gunfire.



Police are searching for a 23-year-old woman accused of returning to the scene of a road rage incident and firing multiple shots at another driver's vehicle.

What we know:

Gwinnett County police have obtained arrest warrants for Sierra Iman Little in connection with the Sept. 7 incident near Hog Mountain Road and Braselton Highway.

Police say incident started with a honk

What they're saying:

According to investigators, the confrontation began after Little pulled out of a parking lot and turned in front of another driver.

The other driver honked, and police say what followed quickly escalated into road rage.

Investigators say Little drove toward the other driver at a high rate of speed and struck the victim's vehicle before leaving the scene.

Police say Little returned a few moments later and fired multiple rounds toward the victim's vehicle, hitting it several times.

The driver was not injured.

Suspect identified using cameras, police say

Dig deeper:

Detectives identified Little as the suspect after reviewing surveillance video, Flock Safety camera data, previous records and information provided by the public, according to police.

Little is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, hit-and-run and reckless driving.

She was not in custody as of Monday, and police are urging her to turn herself in at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Anyone with information about Little's whereabouts can contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.