It was a good weekend for some Georgia Lottery players

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The Brief A $1 million scratch-off ticket sold in Augusta led a long list of Georgia Lottery winners. Other big prizes included jackpots worth nearly $298,000 and more than $156,000. Two players in Duluth and Calhoun each scored $50,000 playing Powerball.



It was a very good weekend to be holding the right lottery ticket in Georgia.

Players from Augusta to Atlanta and Columbus collected some serious cash, including one lucky player who walked away with $1 million.

And that wasn't the only big win.

Augusta has a really good weekend

What we know:

Let's start in Augusta, which apparently had some lottery luck to spare.

A player claimed a $1 million top prize Friday from the 50 Xtra scratch-off game. The winning ticket came from Richmond Hill Market at 512 Richmond Hill Road West.

Another Augusta ticket hit the Fantasy 5 jackpot that same day, winning $297,933.

That ticket was purchased at Raceway on Wrightsboro Road and matched all five numbers: 1, 16, 33, 36 and 38.

Across Georgia, players claimed more than $37.6 million from scratch-off tickets last week alone.

$50,000 Powerball wins in Duluth, Calhoun

What we know:

Two more players had a pretty nice Saturday night.

Tickets purchased by players in Duluth and Calhoun each won $50,000 in the Sept. 12 Powerball drawing. Both tickets were purchased through the Georgia Lottery mobile app and matched four of the five white balls plus the Powerball.

A Mega Millions player in Savannah also scored $30,000 Friday. The ticket matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, with a 3X multiplier boosting what would have been a $10,000 prize to $30,000.

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Atlanta and Columbus players hit the same jackpot

What we know:

Then there's a coincidence involving Atlanta and Columbus.

A ticket purchased at Atlanta Texaco/EZ Market on Metropolitan Parkway won a $156,168 jackpot in the $50 and $100 Frenzy Quick Win game on Sept. 10.

Two days later, another player hit the jackpot playing the same game at Marathon Lotto Mart on Veterans Parkway in Columbus.

And the winning didn't stop there.

A Barnesville resident won $10,000 playing the Disco Pig Lucky Coins online game Monday, while a Georgia FIVE ticket sold in Garden City won $10,000 Saturday.

Lottery officials say proceeds from the games help fund education programs in Georgia, including the HOPE Scholarship and Georgia's Pre-K Program.

As for the winners? The Georgia Lottery did not identify them.

But if you bought a ticket in any of those places, now might be a good time to check it.