Body found on roof of soul food restaurant in Atlanta

The Brief A death investigation is underway at Walter's Soul Food Cafe in Atlanta. Firefighters were called to remove a body from the roof of the restaurant. Investigators are working to determine how the person died and how they ended up on the roof.



A death investigation is underway after a body was found on the roof of a restaurant in Atlanta.

What we know:

The body was discovered at Walter's Soul Food Cafe on Cleveland Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant to remove the body from the rooftop as investigators gathered evidence at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the person's identity or said how they died. It is also unclear how the person ended up on the roof.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.