Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Calhoun during Monday drawing

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The Brief Two Georgia Lottery players split a $392,612 Fantasy 5 jackpot after buying winning tickets in Tallapoosa and Dalton. Major cash prizes hit across Georgia over Labor Day weekend, including a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Calhoun. Online players captured up to $30,000 using the state lottery app, with upcoming drawings totaling $400 million.



Holiday weekend drawings delivered jackpot wins and massive cash prizes to Georgia Lottery players across the state.

What we know:

Two Fantasy 5 players matched all five numbers (02-07-13-20-27) in Monday's drawing to split the jackpot, winning $196,306 each.

The winning tickets were sold at Robinson & Sons at 14 Commerce Place in Tallapoosa and Circle K Store at 3608 Chatsworth Highway in Dalton.

A Powerball ticket bought at Circle K Store at 1310 US 41 North in Calhoun matched four white balls and the Powerball on Monday to win $50,000.

A Mega Millions player secured $30,000 with a 3X multiplier on Friday after purchasing a ticket at Tobacco Express at 1165 Charlie Smith Senior Highway in St. Mary's.

An Exxon Food Mart ticket bought at 4410 Roosevelt Highway in College Park won $7,500 in Thursday's Millionaire for Life drawing.

Mobile app users playing Diggi Games won big: $30,000 in Kennesaw on Saturday, $25,000 in Lawrenceville on Thursday, $20,000 in Norcross on Monday, and $12,000 in Riverdale on Sunday.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities of the jackpot and cash prize winners.

The state lottery has not confirmed whether any of the lucky prize winners have claimed their cash payouts.

What's next:

The Mega Millions drawing takes place Tuesday evening with an estimated jackpot of $193 million.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday with a jackpot reaching $207 million.