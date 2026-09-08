Man found shot on Lancashire Circle in DeKalb County

The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting on Lancashire Circle after a man was critically injured early Tuesday morning. Emergency responders rushed the victim to a local hospital after officers found him wounded around 1:20 a.m. Authorities confirmed the man was conscious and alert when transported, but his current condition remains unknown.



A man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound on Lancashire Circle in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning, according to police.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers rushed to the 1000 block of Lancashire Circle around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday following reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics immediately transported him to a nearby hospital.

Police confirmed the victim was conscious and alert during his transport.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or provided details on potential suspects.

Authorities have not said what led to the gunfire, and the investigation remains ongoing.