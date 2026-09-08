Man found shot on Lancashire Circle in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound on Lancashire Circle in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning, according to police.
What we know:
DeKalb County police officers rushed to the 1000 block of Lancashire Circle around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday following reports of a person shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics immediately transported him to a nearby hospital.
Police confirmed the victim was conscious and alert during his transport.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or provided details on potential suspects.
Authorities have not said what led to the gunfire, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from DeKalb County police, who provided preliminary details about the early morning shooting response. This story has been updated since original publication.