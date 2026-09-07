Atlanta Dragon Con draws 75,000 attendees, raises $320K for charity

The Brief The 40th annual Dragon Con in downtown Atlanta attracted 75,000 pop culture fans over Labor Day weekend. The convention raised over $320,000 for Hope Atlanta and collected 5,000 children's books for Georgia families. LifeSouth recorded over 4,000 donors during its five-day blood drive to support Southeastern healthcare facilities.



Dragon Con brought 75,000 pop culture fans to downtown Atlanta for its 40th anniversary celebration over Labor Day weekend.

What we know:

The five-day convention featured 3,500 hours of comics, film, gaming, costuming and art.

Fans met celebrities including Edward James Olmos, Sean Astin, Richard Dean Anderson, Lena Headey, Katee Sackhoff, Evie Templeton, Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk.

Through auctions, merchandise and a dollar-for-dollar match up to $150,000, the event raised more than $320,000 for Hope Atlanta.

Attendees also donated more than 5,000 books to the Fulton County Library System and Georgia Public Library Service, while LifeSouth set a record with over 4,000 blood donors.

Matt Dinniman won the fan-voted Dragon Award for Best Science Fiction Novel for his book "Operation Bounce House."

Game designer and astronaut Richard "Lord British" Garriott received the Julie Award for lifetime achievement.

RELATED: Dragon Con 2026 kicks off in downtown Atlanta

What we don't know:

Organizers have not yet announced the full celebrity lineup or guest of honor details for next year's event.

The convention will return to downtown Atlanta from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, 2027.