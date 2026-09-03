PHOTOS: Dragon Con 2026 kicks off in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta has transformed into a sea of superheroes, sci-fi characters and elaborate cosplay as Dragon Con celebrates its 40th anniversary this Labor Day weekend. The five-day pop culture convention runs Sept. 3-7, bringing fans together for celebrity panels, gaming, parties, contests and the massive Dragon Con Parade on Peachtree Street.
Dragon Con 2026 guide: What to know before heading downtown
Check out some of the costumes, characters and unforgettable sights from Dragon Con 2026 in our photo gallery.
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Photo by Austin Haygood/FOX 5 Atlanta
Here are some other stories and information related to this year's Dragon Con:
- Dragon Con: It's only a day away
- Dragon Con returns Thursday for the 40th year
- Dressing for Dragon Con!
- DragonCon 2026 schedule: Event runs Sept. 3-7