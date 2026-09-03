PHOTOS: Dragon Con 2026 kicks off in downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta has transformed into a sea of superheroes, sci-fi characters and elaborate cosplay as Dragon Con celebrates its 40th anniversary this Labor Day weekend. The five-day pop culture convention runs Sept. 3-7, bringing fans together for celebrity panels, gaming, parties, contests and the massive Dragon Con Parade on Peachtree Street.

Check out some of the costumes, characters and unforgettable sights from Dragon Con 2026 in our photo gallery.

Image 1 of 21 ▼ Photo by Austin Haygood/FOX 5 Atlanta

Here are some other stories and information related to this year's Dragon Con:

The Source Photos were shot by a FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist. Other information came from previous reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta.







