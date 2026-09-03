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PHOTOS: Dragon Con 2026 kicks off in downtown Atlanta

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published September 3, 2026 1:34 PM EDT
Published September 3, 2026 1:34 PM EDT

ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta has transformed into a sea of superheroes, sci-fi characters and elaborate cosplay as Dragon Con celebrates its 40th anniversary this Labor Day weekend. The five-day pop culture convention runs Sept. 3-7, bringing fans together for celebrity panels, gaming, parties, contests and the massive Dragon Con Parade on Peachtree Street. 

Dragon Con 2026 guide: What to know before heading downtown

Check out some of the costumes, characters and unforgettable sights from Dragon Con 2026 in our photo gallery.

Image 1 of 21

Photo by Austin Haygood/FOX 5 Atlanta 

Here are some other stories and information related to this year's Dragon Con:

Dragon Con begins in downtown Atlanta
Dragon Con begins in downtown Atlanta

Dragon Con begins in downtown Atlanta

A massive crowd attended the countdown to the beginning of Dragon Con on Wednesday night. The convention will run through the Labor Day weekend and is expected to attract 75,000 attendees.  

The Source

  • Photos were shot by a FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist. Other information came from previous reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta. 


 


 

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