Costume work takes center stage at annual Dragon Con

The Brief Dragon Con returns to downtown Atlanta Thursday, September 3rd through Monday, September 7th. The city’s massive pop culture convention draws tens of thousands of fans to downtown Atlanta every Labor Day Weekend. The con's costuming track features programming including costume and makeup demos, exhibitions, a Vision Vogue Fashion Show, and contests.



One week from tomorrow.

That’s how close we are to the start of Dragon Con 2026 — and that means costumers from around the country are packing up their sewing kits and preparing to "dress up" downtown Atlanta!

The city’s massive pop culture convention — which draws tens of thousands of fans to downtown Atlanta every Labor Day Weekend — is set to return from September 3rd through the 7th, celebrating 40 years of fandom through panels and workshops, shopping, gaming, and celebrity appearances. Some of the scheduled guests this year include "Lord of the Rings" star Sean Astin, "Castle" and "Firefly" star Nathan Fillion, Tony-winning actor John Glover, "A Different World" star Dawnn Lewis, and Academy Award nominee Mary McDonnell.

The talented Matt Silva will also be there; Silva is a special effects makeup and prosthetics expert with dozens of credits, including "Black Panther," "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2," "Boo! A Madea Halloween," and even Bad Bunny’s recent Super Bowl halftime show. Silva will be part of the convention’s super-popular costuming track, which has been drawing fans for more than two decades. The costuming track features programming including costume and makeup demos, exhibitions, a Vision Vogue Fashion Show, and contests like the Cults of Dragon Con Costume Contest and the Mad Makeup Mashup.

And while Dragon Con will be here before we know it, we just couldn’t wait to check out some of this year’s most spectacular looks. So, we invited Matt Silva and some of his friends to the FOX 5 Atlanta studio this morning for a Good Day Atlanta Dragon Con fashion show! Click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information on this year’s costuming track.