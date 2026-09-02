Dragon Con: It's only a day away

The Brief Dragon Con celebrates its 40th anniversary September 3rd through the 7th, with more than 75,000 fans expected in downtown Atlanta. The event spans five downtown host hotels, including the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Highlights of the five days include celebrity panels and meet-and-greets, live gaming, cosplay contests, and the huge Dragon Con parade happening Saturday.



Heroes, villains, monsters, and more are taking over downtown Atlanta as we speak, as Dragon Con returns for another five spellbinding days!

The massive annual pop culture convention officially kicks off tomorrow and runs through Monday, September 7th – but fans are already crowding into the five host hotels, including the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.

The event is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, with more than 75,000 people expected to attend to celebrate the worlds of science fiction, fantasy, comics, gaming, and more.

Highlights of the five days include celebrity panels and meet-and-greets, live gaming, cosplay contests, and the huge Dragon Con parade happening Saturday.

It's a tradition for Good Day Atlanta to spend a morning at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta during Dragon Con – and this year, we decided to do it a day early!

Click the video player in this article to check out our visit to the hotel as crews there prepare for the big event – and click here for more information on Dragon Con!