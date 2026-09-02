Viral 'Cat in the Hat' trend prompts warning from Georgia police

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The Brief Jefferson police are investigating AI-generated "Cat in the Hat" videos that claimed the character was "coming to Jefferson." Police say the videos did not name a specific location, date or time and contained no actual physical threat. The department is increasing its presence at city schools as similar posts have triggered arrests and school safety concerns elsewhere in the country.



A bizarre viral "Cat in the Hat" social media trend that has caused school safety concerns across the country has now reached Georgia.

What we know:

The Jefferson Police Department says it is investigating videos posted online that claimed the "Cat in the Hat" was coming to Jefferson. Police said the videos were apparently deleted after being posted.

Authorities stressed that the videos did not identify a particular school or other location, provide a date or time, or make an actual physical threat.

Police are now working to determine where the videos originated.

What is the 'Cat in the Hat' trend?

Dig deeper:

The trend involves AI-generated images and videos depicting the Cat from the 2003 live-action "The Cat in the Hat" movie. Some posts feature the character in familiar locations or include messages suggesting the Cat is coming to a particular community, school or for specific students.

The trend appears to have started as an online prank but has increasingly drawn the attention of law enforcement as posts have become more targeted and, in some instances, threatening.

Similar incidents have been reported around the country. A Florida teenager was arrested in connection with online threats targeting students at McCracken County High School in Kentucky, according to USA TODAY. Assumption High School in Louisville closed Aug. 31 after a post connected to the trend raised safety concerns.

RELATED: Viral 'Cat in the Hat' TikTok trend sparks fun fake videos but also real fear

Law enforcement agencies in Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia have also warned communities about similar posts.

More police at Jefferson schools

What they're saying:

Jefferson police said there is currently no indication of a specific threat connected to the videos circulating locally. Still, the department plans to increase its presence at city school campuses over the next several days as a precaution.

Police are asking parents to talk with their children about the trend and discourage them from creating or sharing similar content.

Students who encounter "Cat in the Hat" videos or posts involving their school or community are being asked to notify a school resource officer or administrator.