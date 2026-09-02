Fatal Colquitt shooting leads to high-speed chase and 3 arrests

The Brief Police arrested three people in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday night at a Colquitt Circle K convenience store. Investigators identified the deceased victim as 21-year-old Qutavious Ofton of Blakely, following a parking lot confrontation. Authorities apprehended the suspects after a short vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, leaving one suspect injured.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested three young men after a Sunday night shooting at a Colquitt convenience store left one man dead and another injured.

Shots shattered the quiet late Sunday night outside the Circle K on South 4th Street. Within minutes, a 21-year-old lay dying inside, and state troopers were chasing down a getaway car.

What we know:

Five people meeting in two separate vehicles in the Circle K parking lot turned violent around 10:06 p.m. Sunday.

Gunfire erupted at the 359 S 4th Street location, striking 21-year-old Qutavious Ofton of Blakely.

Ofton managed to walk into the convenience store before collapsing, where emergency responders pronounced him dead.

A responding Georgia State Patrol trooper spotted three men driving away from the scene and gave chase.

The pursuit ended in a crash, leading to the arrests of 18-year-old Jakevious Lashawn Nunnally of Blakely and 16-year-old Shamerion Allen of Fort Gaines.

Officers later tracked down 19-year-old Koti Amaad Dunn Jr. of Cuthbert, who ran from the crash with a gunshot wound and was taken by ambulance to a regional hospital.

Dunn and Nunnally both face charges of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Allen faces one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Nunnally and Allen were booked into the Miller County Jail, where Dunn will also be processed upon his hospital release.

What's next:

Ofton’s body will undergo an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab, and the completed investigation will head to the Pataula Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting or explained what led to the meeting between the two groups.

Officials have also not disclosed who shot Dunn or provided an update on his medical condition.