Ex-Baldwin accountant used municipal funds to buy house, GBI says

The Brief Former City of Baldwin Staff Accountant Whitni Brooke Davis was arrested in Baldwin following a computer forgery investigation. State agents say the former employee altered official documents and used a municipal bank account to show proof of funds for a $1.7 million home. The suspect faces five felony counts after authorities booked her into the Habersham County Detention Center.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a former City of Baldwin staff accountant Monday after agents say she tried to use municipal bank records to back a $1.7 million home purchase.

What we know:

Authorities took 35-year-old Whitni Brooke Davis of Cornelia into custody on Aug. 31 following a months-long probe into altered municipal records.

Baldwin Police Department officials originally contacted state investigators on Feb. 11 to request assistance with a forgery probe involving their former employee.

Agents discovered that Davis created, modified, or deleted details across several documents while attempting to buy the multi-million dollar property.

She allegedly listed the City of Baldwin's bank account as her personal proof of funds during the transaction process.

What we don't know:

Officers booked Davis into the Habersham County Detention Center on five counts of computer forgery, but officials have not confirmed if she remains in custody or posted bond.

Authorities have not released details regarding whether any public funds were successfully transferred or lost during the real estate attempt.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that the case remains active and ongoing.

Once agents wrap up their probe, prosecutors with the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office will receive the completed case file to pursue official prosecution.

State authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866 or submit anonymous tips through the 1-800-597-TIPS hotline.