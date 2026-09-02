Georgia corrections agent arrested over alleged FLOCK misuse

article

The Brief GBI agents arrested GDC Special Agent in Charge Robert Michael Keim in Eatonton for license plate reader misuse. Investigators booked the 45-year-old law enforcement officer into the Putnam County Jail following an internal request. The active investigation will head to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.



A Georgia Department of Corrections Special Agent in Charge faces criminal charges after state investigators say he misused a license plate reader system.

What we know:

GBI agents arrested and booked 45-year-old Robert "Bobby" Michael Keim into the Putnam County Jail on Tuesday.

Authorities charged the Eatonton man with misuse of a license plate reader system.

The state investigation began Aug. 18 after the Georgia Department of Corrections asked the GBI to look into allegations involving its Flock Safety System.

Preliminary information shows Keim used the Flock Safety System for non-law enforcement purposes.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific ways Keim allegedly used the surveillance system for non-law enforcement tasks.

Authority figures have also not stated if Keim posted bond or remains in custody.

What's next:

GBI agents said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.

Tipsters can also submit details anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting gbi.georgia.gov online, or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once agents finish the investigation, prosecutors with the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will receive the full case file.