Former Richmond County major accused in sex crime investigation

The Brief State agents arrested former Richmond County Sheriff's Office Maj. Robert Silas in Augusta following a sex crime and oath violation investigation. Federal authorities tipped off state investigators about alleged illegal activity, leading to charges of pandering, solicitation of sodomy and oath violation. Silas remains booked in jail as prosecutors await the complete investigative findings for official prosecution.



State agents arrested a former high-ranking law enforcement official on sex crime and oath of office charges in Augusta on Monday, according to state authorities.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Robert "Robbie" W. Silas, 59, of Hephzibah, on Monday at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Silas, a former major with the sheriff's office, faces one felony count of pandering, one misdemeanor count of solicitation of sodomy and one felony count of violation of oath of office, state agents said.

Authorities booked him into the Richmond County Jail.

The GBI began investigating Silas on Friday after receiving a request from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office regarding allegations that Silas solicited sodomy and prostitution in the Augusta area.

The initial tip about the alleged illegal activity came from the FBI, whose Augusta Resident Agency assisted with the case, according to the GBI.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released specific details about the incidents that led to the allegations or if additional suspects are involved.

Officials have also not disclosed whether Silas posted bond.

What's next:

State agents emphasized that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Once investigators finish their work, the GBI will submit the full file to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575.

Tipsters can also leave anonymous reports by calling 800-597-8477, submitting a tip at gbi.georgia.gov, or using the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.