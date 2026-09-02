5 arrested for deadly shooting at Hartwell bar in 2022

The Brief The GBI has arrested or charged five people in connection with a deadly 2022 shooting at Jack’s Bar and Grill in Hartwell. Roberius Thornton, 39, and Joseph Johnson, 24, were killed, and several other people were injured. All five suspects face two counts of felony murder, 11 counts of aggravated assault and 11 firearm charges.



Five people have been arrested or charged with felony murder in connection with a shooting outside a Hartwell bar that left two people dead and several others injured nearly four years ago.

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What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests Tuesday following its investigation into the Sept. 5, 2022, shooting at Jack’s Bar and Grill.

Roberius Thornton, 39, of Hartwell, and Joseph Johnson, 24, of Bowman, were killed in the shooting. Several other people were injured.

Five people charged

The GBI identified those charged as:

Ke'Ardrick Tucker, 31, of Bowman: Two counts of felony murder, 11 counts of aggravated assault and 11 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jo'Beau Almond, 33, of Hartwell: Two counts of felony murder, 11 counts of aggravated assault, 11 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kyairre Thomas, 25, of Canon: Two counts of felony murder, 11 counts of aggravated assault and 11 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Contorious White, 21, of Anderson, South Carolina: Two counts of felony murder, 11 counts of aggravated assault and 11 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Trenton Shoemaker, 24, of Hartwell: Two counts of felony murder, 11 counts of aggravated assault and 11 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Shoemaker was arrested Aug. 21 and booked into the Hart County Jail. Tucker and Almond were arrested Tuesday and also booked into the Hart County Jail.

Thomas is being held in the Stephens County Jail on unrelated charges, while White is in custody in South Carolina on unrelated charges.

At this time, mug shots of the suspects have not been provided by law enforcement.

Investigation remains active

What's next:

The GBI said numerous local and state law enforcement agencies in Georgia and South Carolina assisted with the investigation and arrests.

The case remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI's Athens regional office at 706-552-2309 or submit an anonymous tip through the GBI Tip Line.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review and potential prosecution.